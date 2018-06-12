SZUBA, Christine F.

SZUBA - Christine F. June 10, 2018 of Strykersville, NY. Beloved daughter of the late George and Felicia Szuba; dear sister of Irene (Oliver) Musilli and the late Richard (Eleanor) Szuba; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 2-8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 9:15AM in St. John Neumann Church, 3854 Main Street, Strykersville. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fr. Baker Manor in Orchard Park or the American Heart Association. Leave condolences and share memories online at SmolarekCares.com