Szeryk, Ko expected to head strong Canadian showing at Women's Porter Cup

LEWISTON – Maddie Szeryk is no stranger to the Women's Porter Cup, but this year it holds special meaning.

This week's three-day event at Niagara Falls Country Club is one of her last competitions before she heads to the LPGA qualifying tournament in late August in hopes of turning pro in the fall. Golfers attempting to turn professional must first take part in the qualifying tournament, often referred to as Q-school, and pass all three parts in order to become a pro.

Szeryk, a member of the Canadian amateur team since 2015 and the 19th-ranked amateur in the world, said she is hopeful everything will stay on track.

“It was always the plan,” she said Tuesday while she finished up practice before her fourth Porter Cup appearance. “Ever since I was little I always wanted to turn pro. I wanted to get my degree first and have that at least as a backup plan.”

The 21-year-old from London, Ont., just graduated from Texas A&M after a stellar career. Her 71.61 stroke average, 495 bridies, 11 eagles, 91 par or better rounds and 140 rounds played are all school records.

“It meant a lot to play there,” Szeryk said. “I loved being at A&M and playing for that school. It's crazy that it's already over.”

Her biggest competition this week will likely come from teammate Naomi Ko, a rising senior at North Carolina State and also a member of the Canadian amateur team. Ko finished third at this tournament last year.

“It’s nice to know where you are going on the course,” she said. “I like this town. I think it's really nice and everyone here is super nice and accommodating. It's just nice to be back. I’ve had pretty good finishes every time I’ve played.”

Ko and Szeryk are two of the 29 Canadians in the field, including three of the four members of the Canadian amateur team. The fourth member Jaclyn Lee was expected to compete this week but is instead competing in an LPGA event.

Among those expected to challenge for the Porter Cup is Lauren Waller, a rising senior at Penn State who finished second last year.

“I have high expectations considering how I finished last year,” she said. “Obviously, finishing runner-up was great, but always want to win it. It’s the same course I’ve seen a couple times and I know I can score on this course. So I think that relieves the pressure because I’ve been able to play here and play well here.”

She also will get to share experience with her younger sister, Taylor, who is also in the field.

“It means everything,” Waller said. “This is something really special and she’s going to be going to Penn State next year with me for a year so I’m super excited. Just a preview of what's to come.”

This is the first time the two have competed together, something Taylor said will take some time adjusting to. Taylor is one of 24 players 18 and under competing at the Porter Cup.

“It’s kind of weird to have her here, but I’m excited to see how I match up against her,” she said. “I didn’t think I was ever going to be at Penn State. We were always West Virginia fans. But I’m excited.”

Bailey Tardy, a Porter Cup newcomer and rising senior at the University of Georgia, is also expected to be in the top group.

Also in the field are seven players from Western New York, including Lancaster native Chelsea Dantonio. This is essentially a home competition for her.

“I always look forward to this tournament, so I hope I can play in it for as long as I can. This is the most fun,” said Dantonio, who just finished her junior year at Winthrop.

This is her sixth year competing in the Porter Cup, and she has lifetime exemption now since she was one of the original competitors. She is coming off of one her worst college seasons, which she said makes her all the more thankful to have her father here as her caddie.

“He knows my game probably better than I do sometimes,” she said. “He helps a lot. As long as he can help keep me calm that's even better because sometimes I get a little nervous in this tournament. Usually he’s been able to calm me down and bring me back.”

Other locals to keep an eye are Victoria Parker from Lewiston, Mikah McDonnell from Webster and Lindsay May from Auburn.

The opening round begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.