STRYCHARZ - Stanley Of Lackawanna, NY June 10, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Szczygiel) Strycharz; loving father of Alan Strycharz and Rene (Joseph) Reuther; cherished grandfather of Aaron (Michelle) Reuther, Justine (Oliver) Hayes, Kyle and Jacob Strycharz; great-grandfather of Alex, Evelyn and Violet; dear brother of Paul (Marion) Strycharz and Joan (late Victor) Bandish. Brother-in-law of Robert (Mary) Szczygiel; special friend of Marilyn Neil. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-6 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday morning at 9:30 at Queen of Angels Church, Warsaw and Electric Ave., Lackawanna, NY (Please assemble at Church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Strycharz was a member of K of C Father Baker Council #2243 and American Legion Matthew Glab Post # 1477. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or WNY Veterans One Stop Center. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
