Slight risk for severe thunderstorms in Buffalo Wednesday

It's been a relatively tame start to June weather-wise in Buffalo.

That could change on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service advised residents to remain alert for the potential for severe thunderstorms during the midafternoon hours Wednesday, in its hazardous weather outlook.

Damaging winds and large hail are possible.

The hazardous weather will be generated by a trough ahead of an approaching cold front that will create significant atmospheric instability, forecasters said.

The weather service said that greatest threat will be east of the Niagara Frontier and Chautauqua County.

"Strong storms will be possible," the weather service said.