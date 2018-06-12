ROSATI, Carl A., Jr.

ROSATI - Carl A., Jr. June 10, 2018, of West Seneca, NY; beloved husband of Mary Ellen Boland Rosati; loving father of Carl III (Mary Beth), Cindy (Harry Young III), Theresa, Daniel, Bridget (fiance; Michael Sajdak), Maria and Jimmy Rosati; cherished Abuelo of 10 grandchildren, David, Zach, William, Isabella, Logan, Ava, Georgie, Cece, Lucas and Wyatt; son of Carl (late Ofelia) Rosati, Sr.; brother of David (Phyllis), Dennis (Mary) Rosati and Anita (Victor) Wozniak. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Road), West Seneca, (668-5666). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10:30 AM, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Seneca Street at Rice Road, Spring Brook. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation in memory of Carl.