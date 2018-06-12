Robert I. Maclin, 75, special education teacher, executive director of Bob Lanier Center

Feb. 10, 1943 – April 16, 2018

Robert I. “Bobby” Maclin, a retired Buffalo teacher and executive director of the Bob Lanier Center for Educational, Cultural and Physical Development, died April 16 in Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Houston, Texas, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 75.

Born in Buffalo, one of nine children, he attended Schools 17 and 14 and was a 1961 graduate of Bennett High School, where he was a standout in track and basketball. As a runner, he set records in cross-country and the mile. He was inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.

He earned an athletic scholarship to Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., where he continued to excel in track.

He completed his bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in student personnel administration at Buffalo State College. While finishing his degrees, he served for two years in the Army and worked nights at American Brass and General Motors.

Mr. Maclin was a special education teacher for more than 15 years at Kensington High School, Grover Cleveland High School, East High School and School 26. He taught in the Bob Lanier Center and served as its first executive director. He also was a labor relations specialist for New York State United Teachers and the National Education Association.

A golf enthusiast, he was a member of the Golden Tee Golf Club and took part in clinics in Delaware Park to introduce inner-city youth to the game. He played championship courses throughout the country with basketball greats Bob Lanier, Julius “Dr. J.” Irving, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and Randy Smith. He also was an avid backgammon player and was active in the Bennett High School Alumni Association.

Surviving are two sons, Todd and Trevor; his former wife, Arthuretta Baker; three sisters, Gloria A. Wesley, Sandra Hicks and Janet; a brother, Jeffrey; and a close friend, Kathleen Ballard.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 23 in Bethel AME Church, 1525 Michigan Ave.