Reporters' Notebook: June 12, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to diarist Anne Frank, born on this date in 1929, “In the long run, the sharpest weapon of all is a kind and gentle spirit.”

. . .

HELP FOR VETS – Alternative therapies will be the focus of the third annual Western New York in Support of Veterans symposium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court at Nottingham Terrace. Keynote speaker is Stephen McCloskey of Project Emeritus and The Alpha and The Omega Retreat Inc./

Panelists will discuss a variety of holistic approaches, including yoga and art therapy. There also will be an informational fair featuring a variety of local alternative therapy practitioners. Admission is free. Lunch will be provided. For more info and to register, call 408-3100 or email support@headwayofwny.org.

The symposium is co-sponsored by Headway of WNY, Catholic Charities and People Inc.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – The fifth annual Grillin’ for Grass chicken barbecue will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Days Park in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 on Wednesday, and are available in advance at the Elmwood Village Charter School on Days Park or at brownpapertickets.com. A vegetarian option is available pre-sale only. For more info, visit the Days Park page on Facebook.

. . .

BERRY TIME – The Holy Name Society at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in North Tonawanda, will host a Strawberry Social from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Parish Hall, Oliver Street and Center Avenue. In addition to strawberry shortcake, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers and other summer food favorites.

. . .

HOW TO DO IT – Oil painter Sean Witucki will demonstrate his techniques at this season’s last meeting of the East Aurora Art Society at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Aurora Senior Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. All are welcome.

. . .

FOUNDING MOTHER – Historical reenactor Denise Reichard will bring women’s rights activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton to life in a program hosted by the Newstead Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron. Refreshments will be served at 6:30. All are welcome. For more info, call 542-7022 or visit newsteadhistoricalsociety.org.

. . .

DANGEROUS PLACE – Ship collisions, explosions and other waterfront catastrophes will be recounted on the Disasters of Buffalo Harbor Cruise at 2 p.m. Sunday from the Miss Buffalo launch at Canalside.

Space is limited for the tour, held by Explore Buffalo in cooperation with the Buffalo Harbor Museum, and reservations are required. Tickets are $20, $15 for students. Call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mary Catherine Kelley Dengler, Mike Gilbert, Robert Gioia, Claude Welch, Shirley E. Lowe, Elizabeth Lessing, Betty Ireland, Deborah Colvin, Vickie Bieger, Rev. Paula Gustafson, Steve Jankowski, Evangeline Rose Woroniecki, Patricia Jakubowski, Noreen Pignataro, Sharon DePerro, Nichole Becker, Judy Fabiniak, Neil Ehrenreich and Peggy McMahon.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.