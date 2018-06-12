Power restored to Riverside customers after underground line smoked

Electrical power has been restored to about 349 National Grid customers in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, after a faulty cable line caused a power failure Tuesday evening in the vicinity of Tonawanda Street, according to a spokesman for the power company.

National Grid spokesman Nate Stone said the line started smoking and interrupted service at about 8:45 p.m.

National Grid crews were able to isolate the problem and switched the power source for affected customers to an alternate line, which resulted in power being restored to all affected customers by 9:30 p.m.

Stone said crews were on the scene conducting repair work on the faulty cable.