PDF: Full report censuring Erie County Water Authority

The state agency that oversees public authorities formally censured the Erie County Water Authority and asked the County Legislature to remove from office all commissioners associated with repeatedly breaking laws and best practices regarding openness, transparency and independent oversight and governance of the agency.

The damning report spends 20 pages outlining violations that transpired over the last three years and paints the commissioners as ill-informed, naively trusting of decisions made by authority staff, and hostile and willfully resistant to public requests for information.

Read it for yourself: