Northwest buying Pennsylvania-based bank for $85 million

Northwest Bancshares has agreed to buy the parent company of Union Community Bank for $85 million, bolstering Northwest's presence in Lancaster County, Pa.

The deal for Donegal Financial Services Corp. will be 50 percent cash and 50 percent stock, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. As of March 31, Donegal had total assets of $577 million and deposits of $490 million. Both Northwest and Donegal are based in Pennsylvania.

Northwest expects the Donegal deal, combined with its own organic growth, will push Northwest past the $10 billion mark for assets in 2019. Northwest ranks No. 4 in deposit market share in the Buffalo Niagara region.