Niagara Falls sets 'Summer in Your City' plans

Niagara Falls officials will announce a summer schedule of more than 60 events for children and families Wednesday.

The Summer In Your City Series, which actually runs into October, will include free outdoor fitness sessions, movie nights, STEAM workshops – that stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math – and a physical education curriculum for city parks, developed by the Niagara Falls School District.

Other events will include a birthday party for inventor Nikola Telsa, physical mobility training for children and families with special needs, a Go Bike Buffalo Slow Roll, and a Color Run in city parks.

The New York State Health Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to improving the health of all New Yorkers, is the primary sponsor, with additional financial support from National Grid.