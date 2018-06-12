Niagara Falls man indicted in counterfeit check caper

A man with a long criminal history pleaded not guilty Monday to a 15-count indictment accusing him of stealing checks from mailboxes in western Niagara County and using the account numbers to print counterfeit checks.

Victor E. Johnson, 51, of Niagara Falls, was held in lieu of $50,000 bail set by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. Johnson was arrested after a yearlong State Police investigation.

Johnson and accomplices allegedly deposited the phony checks into banks from January to October 2017. Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John N. Philipps said the number of accomplices and victims and the total haul are still being calculated.

Johnson has been sentenced to state prison four times since 1985, most recently in a 2006 forged-check caper for which he served four years.