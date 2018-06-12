Newfane man imprisoned for Olcott shop burglaries

A man who burglarized stores and vehicles in Olcott in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to two to six years in state prison after he failed in a court-supervised drug treatment program.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III denied youthful offender status for Robert G. Holmes, formerly of Fuller Road, Newfane, who was 16 at the time of the crimes. Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi said Holmes, now 19, currently faces a robbery charge in Orleans County.

Holmes and another teenager stole merchandise from the Lakeview Village Shoppes in Olcott in June 2015. Holmes entered the judicial diversion program in early 2016, saying he used cocaine and marijuana.