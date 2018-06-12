MOUNTAIN, Barbara M.

MOUNTAIN - Barbara M. Of Rushford, on June 8, 2018. Wife of the late David J. Mountain; mother of the late David Mountain and the late Paul Mountain; grandmother of Ashley Mountain, Amanda (Dan) Kelly, Sarah Mountain, Carter Mountain, Davey Kelly, Ryhanna Mountain; sister of Robert Lee of Tewksbury, Marcia (John) Bialy of Freedom, Alberta Bleyle of Arcade. Calling: 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, Fillmore. Funeral: Friday, June 15, 2018 at 11:00 am in the Houghton Wesleyan Church. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Belfast. Memorials: Rushford Labor Day Association. Online condolences at: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com