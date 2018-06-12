Bills Minicamp Notebook: QB Nathan Peterman has some pretty strikes with starters

Nathan Peterman took almost all the snaps with the first-team Tuesday during the first day of the Buffalo Bills' Minicamp.

Peterman, the second-year quarterback from Pittsburgh, produced two of the three best throws of the day.

He hit rookie receiver Cam Phillips on a 30-yard pass down the left sideline dropped perfectly over the rookie's shoulder. He also found Phillips for a red-zone touchdown on an 18-yard pass up the right sideline. It was a tight window, and Peterman's pass was perfectly placed.

"It was kind of a double move," Peterman said. "We've kind of been setting it up all camp. I thought Cam went up and made a great play. I could step up. The offensive line did a great job of having width in the pocket. Cam went up and made a great play. So that's great to see as a rookie going up and making a play like that."

Phillips was an undrafted signee from Virginia Tech.

"It's interesting to watch a different player makes a play about every day," said coach Sean McDermott of the wideout corps, "so that's healthy for us."

The other highlight throw of the day came from AJ McCarron with the second unit in the red zone. McCarron, the free-agent signee from Cincinnati, made a superb anticipation throw, releasing the ball before tight end Nick O'Leary made his break on an in-cut and completing a TD pass despite quick pressure up the middle.

"It was a tough play just because the D-line had a little push," McCarron said. "They did a good job. I had to throw it really early. ... Good route by Nick, good catch for a touchdown."

The practice was the first of three mandatory minicamp sessions, which continue Wednesday and Thursday.

The offense faced a lot of blitzes from the defense, which often results in ugly sequences this time of year. However, the offense fared reasonably well, with the ball getting out of the quarterback's hands – mostly on short passes – a high percentage of the time.

"Just gradually getting better, each day trying to take a step forward in the process," McCarron said. "But today was a good day."

•••

The three quarterbacks split the snaps evenly, although rookie Josh Allen did get four snaps with the starters during a 9-on-9 session.

"Josh is going to continue with the third group like he's done before," said McDermott. "What we'll do periodically is give Josh some reps with the 1s. That's all part of his development plan. Really it's a chance for us to develop our entire roster from top to bottom. He'll still work with the 3s, by and large. Nate and AJ will continue with the 1s and 2s. We'll throw Josh in from time to time moving forward."

Given his arm strength, Allen has had more impressive deep throws than the other two QBs in the spring sessions the media has watched. On Tuesday, Allen's best completion arguably was an 18-yard sideline pass to Kelvin Benjamin in which the big wideout leaped high for the grab.

On the next play, Allen held the ball and safety Micah Hyde stepped into the path of a check-down pass to the left. Hyde deflected the ball into the arms of rookie middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for an interception.

•••

The Bills had perfect attendance among all their able-bodied players for the mandatory session. There were no contractual holdouts.

"I'll go back and give the players credit," McDermott said. "They've done a tremendous job this offseason being in Buffalo, working their tails off. The coaches have been teaching. It's been a good environment around the building. We've got great weather outside. There's a lot of positive energy around this place right now."

Receiver Zay Jones remains out for all of spring work due to knee surgery. Starting linebacker Matt Milano sat out with a sore hamstring. Defensive end Trent Murphy, who is 10 months removed from major knee surgery, took part in individual drills but no 11-on-11 work. Also out: Logan Thomas, Malachi Dupree and Tenny Palepoi.

•••

Third-year defensive end Shaq Lawson had a would-be sack of Peterman and a bat-down due to penetration at the line of scrimmage in a four-play stretch. Lawson saw the majority of the snaps with the starting defensive line.

The starting offensive line remained the same as last week, with Ryan Groy starting at center in between Dion Dawkins and Vlad Ducasse on the left and John Miller and Jordan Mills on the right.

The second-team offensive line was, left to right: Marshall Newhouse, De'Ondre Wesley, Russell Bodine, Wyatt Teller and Conor McDermott.

McDermott offered perspective on the rotations:

"This time of year there's not an overall set depth chart. ... We're looking at our roster and trying to find and evaluate players at all positions. That’s some of what we're doing at the quarterback position, is also evaluating other players, so we can evaluate some of the down-the-line receivers with AJ and Nate as well. There's a lot of different ways and reasons for doing what we're doing, and that's true at every position. You see some 2s with the 1s and 3s with the 2s. Those are some questions you want to answer this time of year and in the early portion of training camp. Once we get to the second, third and certainly fourth week of training camp, then we'll try to build come continuity with the 1s so it carries into the season."