MAZUROWSKI, Helen V.

MAZUROWSKI - Helen V. Age 91. June 10, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Mazurowski; dearest mother of Phyllis (Martin) Sikorski, David (Susan) Mazurowski; dear grandmother of Dawn Malachowski, Eve (Jay) Tagliarino, Justin and Kathryn Mazurowski; great-grandmother of Dominic and Mya Rose; also survived by Rita Kaczmarek and Lisa Timmons; also survived by other family members and friends. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga, from Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 AM at the Resurrection RC Church, Union Rd. at Como Park Blvd. Please assemble at church.