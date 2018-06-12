Man who stashed drugs at Falls police officer's home sentenced to 60 months in prison

A City of Tonawanda man who was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine will be spending up to the next five years in prison.

Raymond Hopson, 35, of Tonawanda, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

In 2016, Hopson made several sales of crack cocaine to an undercover officer posing as a drug customer, prosecutors said. During that time, Hopson was living with Niagara Falls Police Officer Stephanie Costanzo at her residence on Grand Avenue in Niagara Falls.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hopson would store some of his cocaine, along with paraphernalia used to weigh and distribute the cocaine, at the residence.

On Nov. 9, 2016, from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents, along with the Niagara Falls Police Department raided Costanzo’s residence. About 5.6 grams of cocaine were seized, along with a digital scale used for weighing and distributing the cocaine, and drug paraphernalia used to package and distribute the cocaine, prosecutors said.

Although Costanzo did not participate in the distribution of the controlled substances, authorities said she was, however, aware that Hopson stored his cocaine and paraphernalia at her residence.

Prosecutors said Hopson also conspired with Lindsay Carrier, a co-conspirator, to distribute crack cocaine. On five occasions between July 28, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2016, Hopson obtained crack cocaine from Carrier and then sold it to an undercover officer, prosecutors said. A search warrant executed at the Willow Avenue residence of Carrier’s mother yielded the discovery of an unspecified quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Both Costanzo and Carrier were previously convicted in the case. Costanzo was sentenced to time served in jail, and Carrier was sentenced to 70 months in prison, prosecutors said.