Man awaiting child porn sentencing admits receiving heroin in jail

Sterling T. Jones, who is awaiting sentencing on a federal conviction for possessing child pornography, admitted Tuesday that he obtained heroin from his girlfriend in the Niagara County Jail last year.

Federal guidelines say Jones, 24, of Grand Street, Lockport, could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison for downloading 295 pornographic videos and 11 still photos. On Sept. 18, County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III could add four years for Tuesday's plea to attempted promotion of prison contraband.

Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said Jones' girlfriend, Miranda J. Riley, was caught on camera July 5 slipping Jones some heroin during a jailhouse visit as Jones awaited action in the child porn case. Riley pleaded guilty, and Murphy placed her on five years' probation last month.