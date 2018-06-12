Letter: Ignoring Trump is not an option for America

I read this column every day and I realize that just about everything there is to say has been said about President Trump. He is perhaps the biggest threat ever to our democracy. The thing that I worry about the most is that a number of people are not afraid of the path we are on.

I am a senior citizen and I have lived through several presidents. As most people, I have griped a lot along the way but I have never been as terrified as I am now regarding our future. Whether I agreed or disagreed with administrations, I never felt that any of our presidents was out to destroy our country’s core values until now.

I know many people are fed up with the total chaos and dysfunction that is Trump’s presidency and just tune it out. I totally understand that, but please don’t. It is imperative that we look beyond the curtain of chaos to what damage is being done behind it. Please look up the description of a “narcissist” and if you still believe Trump cares about anything at all besides himself, then there really isn’t much else to be said. God help you and God help all of us who would like to live in a true democracy, not a dictatorship.

Anne Terry

Elma