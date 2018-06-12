Letter: History of Sullivan Law left out sordid details

A June 1 Everybody’s Column contributor wrote regarding his sympathy with students protesting guns. He stated that the Sullivan Law of New York State is a good example for the students to follow; as Big Tim Sullivan’s mother told him to pass the law.

If you actually check the history of Big Tim Sullivan, you will find that he was one of the most corrupt politicians of the time. He wanted this restrictive law passed so only he and his corrupt cronies could have guns and not his enemies, which were legion. His mother told him to pass it indeed!

Thomas J. Walsh Sr.

Williamsville