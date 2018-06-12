Kerfuffle to bring old friends, radio favorites to annual summer affair

Five years ago, millennials and brightly dressed teens scrambled to Google to look up an amusing, albeit unfamiliar word: kerfuffle.

What is its Webster’s-defined meaning? Nobody cares. What has it come to mean for the Nickel City? It’s 107.7 Alternative Buffalo’s annual summer music spectacular, set for its next sun-drenched edition at Canalside starting at 1:45 p.m. June 16.

The day’s worth of diversified action can be counted on for a careful mix of dance grooves, MacBook beats or barreling, emo-accentuated guitar chords. And whether highlighted by welcome returns (AWOLNATION, Matt & Kim), infectious favorites (Manchester Orchestra) or a dude who pulsates tracks with a video-game paddle (Robert DeLong), this year’s affair has plenty to anticipate.

If you’re considering attending, here’s a rundown of what to expect:

AWOLNATION

A veteran of the Kerfuffle scene with its 2016 appearance, Aaron Bruno’s AWOLNATION can go swaying spiritual (“I Am”), fist-pumping inferno (“Sail”) or sprinklings of pristine, acoustic-accented pop on its latest full-length release, “Here Come the Runts.” Blend it up and you have the genre-bending flair of this year’s headliner.

Song to request: “Handyman”

Matt & Kim

Amplified beats. Infectious hooks. Thunderous snare and bass drum hits. Cover it all with confetti, balloons and the widest onstage smiles you’ll ever see, and you have the always-entertaining id of the wonderfully saccharine Brooklyn duo. Now touring on this year’s “Almost Everyday,” the duo will bring new tracks to another Kerfuffle. But expect its cavalcade of party-inducing cuts to carry the set.

Song to request: “Happy If You’re Happy”

Manchester Orchestra

Fans of this Atlanta quartet aren’t casual enthusiasts. They’re entranced with the act’s sublime melodies and swirling instrumentation, able to lift and deliver these listeners to euphoric, indie rock-aided heights. Its latest effort, 2017's “A Black Mile to the Surface,” is a testament to this, and should earn the band new disciples at Kerfuffle.

Song to request: “The Gold”

Taking Back Sunday

Where do the day’s Fender fiends look for the type of hard-charging guitars that once stirred their emo-affected souls? See this Long Island band, now without the services of founding guitarist Eddie Reyes, but no less the plugged-in force they were during its Victory Records days, or most recently with 2016’s “Tidal Wave.”

Song to request: “Tidal Wave”

Marian Hill

Every Kerfuffle has its share of bands whose singles are most readily recognized from television commercials. Add the Philadelphia duo of Samantha Gongol and Jeremy Lloyd to that list, as their piano-accented electro hit “Down” should spark visuals of the solo dance sequence from its iPhone Airpods spot. Mimic the steps at Canalside if you’re feeling ambitious.

Song to request: “Down”

Mainland

But just as every Alt Buffalo affair has its recognizable tracks, it also springs a band or two that go from unfamiliar to new favorite by sundown. Watch for this California-born trio of Jordan Topf, Alex Pitta and Corey Mullee to fill that role. Its percussive and, at times, anthemic pop (see: “I Found God”) is sure to earn some ears.

Song to request: “Permission Slip”

Robert DeLong

Another Canalside vet that, in a past Buffalo gig with Canadian favorites Arkells, serenaded locals with electro percussion, synth notes and creatively utilized gamer equipment while donning war paint. What does this mean for you? Dancing to creatively distributed beats, including those from his most recent single, the K.Flay-aided “Favorite Color is Blue.”

Song to request: “Long Way Down”

Family of the Year

You may recognize the Los Angeles quartet from its single, “Hero,” featured between your streaming tears during viewings of the 2014 coming-of-age film, “Boyhood.” The song was a major hit in multiple countries, but merely a taste of what the Joseph Keefe-led act can spin. This year’s “Goodbye Sunshine, Hello Nighttime” delivers a bigger bite, and should get adequate attention at the concert.

Song to request: “Latchkey Kid”

Mansionair

The Jack Froggatt-fronted Australian trio specializes in spacey, alt-rock dance grooves, and has earned spots touring with the likes of genre brethren Alt-J. Now earning its own stateside clout with heavily streamed singles like “Astronaut (Something About Your Love),” it’s ready to add its sound to the Kerfuffle cacophony.

Song to request: “Violet City”

Interested in more? Find the complete Kerfuffle 2018 playlist on Spotify: