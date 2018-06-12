KAMELA, Alice E. (Gonglewski)

KAMELA - Alice E.

(nee Gonglewski)

Of Lancaster, NY, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2018, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Edwin J. Kamela; devoted mother of William C. (Ruth Samardick), Ellen J. (Douglas)Kleber and Edwin J., Jr. (Laura); dear grandmother of Allexandra Kamela and Edwin, III (Mary Rish) Kamela; loving sister of Lillian (late Louis) Taylor; daughter of the late William and Regina (nee Wesolowski) Gonglewski; also survived by nieces and cousins. Alice retired from the Lancaster Central School District as the District Clerk in 1992. She loved family, faith, people, gardening, traveling, reading, watching current events on CNN, Liberty puzzles, crossword puzzles and was a Buffalo Bison hockey season ticket holder. Friends and family may call at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Road), Wednesday, June 13, from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held on Thursday morning at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Martha Parish at 9:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Julia Boyer Reinstein Public Library in Alice's memory. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com