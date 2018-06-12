Jail deputy asks officer for 'courtesy' but doesn't get it

A Holding Center deputy asked for "professional courtesy" to avoid a shoplifting charge, according to a Hamburg police report.

But Raymond J. Pollak, 57, of Orchard Park was still ticketed Sunday and ordered to appear in Hamburg Town Court on a petit larceny count. He has since been fired from the Erie County Sheriff's Office, an official said.

A police report indicates Pollak took a knife off the shelf of the Walmart store at Southwestern Boulevard and used it to open the packaging on a camping stove. He then concealed the stove and a cylinder of fuel in his cart and left the store, the report says.

Pollak – who was hired by the county in 2008 – initially cooperated when confronted by a store employee but then left the Walmart, the report said. Police found him nearby.

According to the report, Pollak asked the arresting officer if he could "extend me courtesy please," since both were working in law enforcement. The request was added to the other evidence, which includes a video of Pollak's actions in the store.

John W. Greenan, chief of administration for the Sheriff’s Office, said Pollak was suspended without pay as soon as county officials learned of the matter. On Tuesday, Greenan said Pollak had been fired.