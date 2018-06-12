How long will it take to fix Lake Avenue in Blasdell?

Blasdell residents were expecting Lake Avenue to have been repaired last year, and when it wasn't, the village canceled the Memorial Day parade for safety reasons.

Community members should get some answers at a public information session from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Blasdell Elementary School, 3780 South Park Ave.

"Many residents are understandably frustrated with the condition of Lake Avenue and the lack of information that has been given,” Erie County legislator Legislator Lynne Dixon said.

Members of the Erie County Department of Public Works will address questions and concerns from the public.

Dixon wrote a letter to the Department of Public Works last month asking for a public update on the project after the Legislature approved funding in 2016.