HESS, Amanda M.

HESS - Amanda M. June 7, 2018. Beloved daughter of Deborah Millich and Dale Hess; dearest sister of Dale Jr., Michael, and the late Tyler Hess; fond aunt of Madelyn and Brayden; also survived by aunts and uncles. Committal Service on Wednesday at 11 AM in the Chapel at St. Matthew's Cemetery, 180 French Rd., West Seneca, NY. No prior visitation. Arrangements by ORLOWSKI SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, 893-3024.