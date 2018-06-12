BuffaloNews.com
Buffalo Bills Minicamp, Day One
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott speaks with the media before the first day of Bills minicamp in Orchard Park on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott speaks with the media before the first day of Bills minicamp in Orchard Park Tuesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills take to the field for the first day of Bills minicamp.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills QB Nathan Peterman makes a throw.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills QB AJ McCarron prepares to throw the football.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills QB AJ McCarron makes a throw.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin makes a catch.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills QB Josh Allen head-bumps DL Trent Murphy.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jordan Poyer stretches during the first day of Bills minicamp.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills Vladimir Ducasse stretches.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Patrick DiMarco stretches during the first day of Bills minicamp.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Chris Ivory stretches.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Taiwan Jones has a laugh with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kyle Williams stretches.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Coach Sean McDermott talks with his players as they stretch on the first day of Bills minicamp.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Patrick DiMarco grabs a handoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Chris Ivory runs with the football.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills RB LeSean McCoy grabs a handoff from Nathan Peterman.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
LeSean McCoy runs with the ball.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Zach Olstad grabs a handoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Chris Ivory makes a catch.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Zach Olstad makes a catch.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
AJ McCarron looks to throw.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
AJ McCarron makes a throw.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
AJ McCarron looks to throw.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
AJ McCarron prepares to throw.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
AJ McCarron takes a snap.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Russell Bodine snaps the ball.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jason Croom makes a catch.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
AJ McCarron makes a throw.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Groy and his teammates take a break during the first day of Bills minicamp.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 32
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
The Buffalo Bills held its opening day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orchard Park.
