Roswell Park prom gives young patients, survivors a night away from worries

For years, lovers in Europe hung padlocks on the railings of Ponts de Arts, a bridge in Paris. The practice, for many, symbolized undying love. More than 50 young adults brought new meaning to that tradition during Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s fifth annual Teen Prom at the Lafayette Hotel on June 1. Here's a look at the night. — Amiyah King