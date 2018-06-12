Gallagher named to Hamburg Zoning Board

Hamburg Town Board members appointed a former Erie County legislator, state senator and Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority chairman to the town Zoning Board of Appeals Monday night.

Raymond F. Gallagher, who also served on the board of trustees for Erie Community College, will replace longtime board member and vice-chairman Shawn Connolly, whose term expires June 30.

Gallagher, who heads Hamburg's Conservative Party, will serve a seven-year term, which will end in June 2025.

Board Members Michael Petrie, Beth Farrell and Michael Mosey voted for Gallagher's appointment. Supervisor James M. Shaw voted no and Councilman Tom Best Jr. abstained on the vote.