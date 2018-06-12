Five Bills miss first day of minicamp with injuries

Five players did not take part in the opening day of Bills mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott said.

Wide receiver Zay Jones and tight end Logan Thomas are out all spring after recent knee surgeries.

Linebacker Matt Milano is "dealing with a little bit of a hamstring," McDermott said. Wide receiver Malachi Dupre also has a hamstring issue. Defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi also will miss practice.

McDermott said linebacker/defensive lineman Trent Murphy is limited in practice.

The coach noted there are not unexcused absences from camp. He credited the players with their attendance through the voluntary sessions.