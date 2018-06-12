FITZGERALD, Michael

FITZGERALD - Michael Age 82, of Weston, FL. Passed away June 9, 2018. Michael is survived by his wife, Irene and 5 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Christopher. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 13, at T.M. Ralph Sawgrass Funeral Home, 371 NW 136th Ave., Sunrise, FL from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bonaventure Church, 1301 SW 136th Ave., Davie, FL 33325 on Thursday, June 14 at 9:30 AM with burial to follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Funeral Home,

