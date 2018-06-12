Fishermen, including off-duty Rochester firefighters, help rescue capsized kayaker in Niagara River

A 76-year-old man whose kayak capsized in the Lower Niagara River on Tuesday morning was rescued with the help of three fishermen, according to volunteer firefighters in Lewiston.

Police and firefighters were called to an area of the lower river near the sand docks on the Lewiston waterfront just after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a man in the water, Lewiston Fire Co. No. 1 said in a news release.

Three fishermen, including two off-duty Rochester firefighters, along with a Lewiston police officer who went out on a boat were able to assist the man, who was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene and released, the fire company said.