Driver flees police in Lockport, leaves 'cloud of money' behind

Drivers fleeing police sometimes toss items, like drugs or a gun, out of the windows of their vehicles. A Buffalo man speeding away from a state trooper on Monday threw something different, according to the State Police.

Christopher J. Matyjakowski, 23, threw what looked like cash out his window creating a "cloud of money" behind him, the agency said.

The incident started at about 2:25 p.m. Monday when a trooper tried pulling Matyjakowski over on Lincoln Avenue in Lockport after getting a hit on a license plate reader for the 2003 Honda he was driving. Matyjakowski didn't stop for police and tossed the cash along State Road in Lockport before rolling the vehicle over trying to make a turn on Bunker Hill Road in Royalton, police said.

State police, using a drone and a K-9 unit, tracked Matyjakowski to a home on Bunker Hill Road, where he was found inside. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the rollover, police said.

Troopers discovered counterfeit $100 bills in Matyjakowski's possession, as well as along State Road. He was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, along with several other vehicle and traffic violations, according to police. He was arraigned in Royalton Town Court and remanded to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.