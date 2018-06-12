Deadline nears to apply for Ignite Buffalo grants

Small businesses have only a short time left to apply for grants, worth a total of $1 million, under the new "Ignite Buffalo" program.

The application deadline for the 27 grants is noon on Wednesday. The grants, using funds supplied by Facebook, will be worth between $25,000 and $100,000.

Ignite Buffalo was launched by a partnership that includes 43North, Facebook and M&T Bank. Along with the grants, there will be mentorship opportunities for small businesses.

"We're thrilled with the response we've seen from the Western New York business community," said Colleen Heidinger, 43North's vice president of programming and community strategy. "We've talked with small business owners in Batavia, Buffalo, Dunkirk and Lockport and all of them tell us the same thing: 'We can't believe this is happening.'"

To be eligible for a grant, the business must have some existing customers or revenue. And its leader or a designated representative must be in the Buffalo area July 9-11 to participate in three days of Facebook Community Boost activities.

Ignite Buffalo judges will trim the field of applicants to 50 contenders. Those applicants will make pitches before another panel of judges at Facebook Community Boost, explaining how a grant would impact their business.