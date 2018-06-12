D'ARCANGELO, Ronald A.

D'ARCANGELO - Ronald A. Age 89, of Youngstown, died Thursday June 7, 2018, in the Niagara Hospice House. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, on August 13, 1928 to the late Anthony J. and Eleanora E. (Scalzo) D'Arcangelo. Ron graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1946 and soon enlisted in the U.S Marine Corp and served until 1948, where he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. Ron graduated from Hobart College in 1952 and began his working career, first with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as a Bank Examiner from 1952-1954 then joining Marine Midland/HSBC in Lewiston; Niagara Falls; Buffalo and Rochester, retiring as Vice President of commercial lending in 1990. While working for the bank, he attended Stonier School at Rutgers University. He was a charter member of the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston and a member of the Niagara Falls Country Club. On January 12, 1963, Ron married Nancy L. Dobbertean and they have resided in Youngstown since 1992. Ron was predeceased by two sisters; Yolanda Feigenbaum and Rita Wuytowicz. In addition to his wife, he is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many dear friends! A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Bernard's RC Church, 218 Hinman St., Youngstown on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at 10 AM with Msgr. David LiPuma officiating (please assemble at the church). No prior visitation. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery with Military Honors. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOME, Lewiston. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.