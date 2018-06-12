CAMIZZI, Joseph M.

CAMIZZI - Joseph M. Of South Buffalo. Entered into rest June 10, 2018. Beloved husband of Susan D. (nee Bentley) Camizzi; devoted father of Michael Camizzi and the late Mariya (Daniel) Shanahan and the adoptive father of Katelyn (Michael) Moore; cherished grandfather of Evelyn Riy Moore; loving son of the late Joseph and Patricia Camizzi; dear brother of Deborah Camizzi and John (Susan) Blando; nephew of Jacquline Giambra; fond uncle of Amanda (Andrew) Nguyen, Jeffrey Blando, Melissa (Nathan) Kawalerski and great-uncle of Logan John Nguyen and Luke Joseph Nguyen; caring brother-in-law of Lori (Alan) Franco. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Louis Church, 780 Main St., Buffalo (corner of Edward St.), on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.lombardofuneralhome.com