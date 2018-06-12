Buffalo man gets some attention from 'The Bachelorette' ... finally

Buffalo's Jason Tartick finally got some of Becca Kufrin's attention in the first 30 minutes of Monday's "The Bachelorette."

After she admitted to forgetting Jason's name, she told him, "I have a little crush on you." Soon after that, they kissed, prompting Jason to say it was "awesome. It is a feeling you only get a handful of times in your life."

I'm pretty sure you only kiss someone who forgets your name a handful of times in your life. But that wasn't Jason's point.

Becca, on the other hand, apparently is getting "the feeling" a lot with her 28 prospects.

ABC's interruption of "The Bachelorette" for a report on the historic talks between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un meant those only recording the two hours of the reality show didn't get to see Becca hand out the roses. But we know Jason makes it to the Final Four because a hometown date was filmed here.

It would be pretty funny if ABC actually received some complaints calls from "Bachelorette" fans. And sad. But it wouldn't surprise me because people watch the reality show to avoid the reality of what is going on in the world.