Buffalo Living Tour highlights nine properties on Saturday

The seventh annual Buffalo Living Tour this weekend will showcase nine residential properties in Buffalo that have been redeveloped from older uses into new apartments.

The free tour of "high-end and unique living spaces" will offer participants an opportunity for a peek inside each of the nine properties, including not only the apartments but also the amenities. The full program will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 16. Free pamphlets and tour maps are available online or at coffeeshops, libraries, Visit Buffalo Niagara's Info Center at the Brisbane Building, and at any of the apartment properties.

The properties include Axis 360 at 89 LaSalle Ave.; Campion Hall, 2136 Main St.; Mattress Factory Lofts, 170 Florida St.; Nickel City Lofts, 31 Barker St.; The Bosche Lofts, 916-918 Main; Allentown Lofts, 430 Virginia St.; The Sidway, 775 Main; Cathedral Commons, 128 Pearl St.; and Shea's Seneca, 2178 Seneca St.

Free shuttles provided by We Care Transportation will run from Axis 360, near the LaSalle Metro Rail Station, starting at 9:15 a.m., and will leave for all locations every few minutes. Participants can also take their bicycles or cars to each location.