BROBEIL, Mildred Evelyn (Spinney)

Died June 8, 2018, in Northgate Manor Nursing Home. She was born November 21st, 1919 to Francis and Mildred Spinney of Buffalo, New York. Her husband, Paul H. Brobeil, preceded her in death in 2004. They were married 60 years at the time of his passing. Mildred is survived by their 4 children-Donald W. Brobeil of Niagara Falls, Paula Miller (Brobeil) of Hendersonville, North Carolina, William P. Brobeil of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Linda Ahern of Zionsville, Indiana. Grandmother of Jennifer Diggins (Brobeil); Kristin Tuffnell (MacAllister); Heather MacAllister and Cleary Ahern. She also leaves behind 5 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 15th, 2018 at 10 A.M. from St Jude the Apostle RC Church in North Tonawanda, New York. Her final resting place is Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com