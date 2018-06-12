BRITTAIN, Marie J. (Paulucci)

Of Hamburg, NY, formerly of Gowanda, NY, June 11, 2018; beloved wife of the late Dennis Brittain; loving mother of Tim (Rebecca) Brittain, Todd Ehret, Jeff (Nicole) Ehret and Jon (Sarah) Ehret; cherished grandmother to 13 grandchildren; dear daughter of Frances (nee Seggio) and the late Frank Paulucci; dear sister of Lucille (Bob) Fetterick; dearest companion of Larry Applegate. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs, NY. (Please assemble at church). Marie was a retired sixth grade teacher from the Gowanda School District. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com