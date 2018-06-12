BRENDEL, Dolores E. (Huntzinger)

Of Amherst, entered into rest June 11, 2018. Devoted mother of Melissa (David) Mika, John (Karen) DeStefano, Lori DeStefano, and Amy (Jamie Boyer) DeStefano; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Joshua (Kelly), Nicole E., Sebastian, Miles, and Emelia; adored great-grandmother of Cecelia, Isadora, and Parker; loving daughter of the late Edward and Emily Huntzinger; dear sister of John and Edward Huntzinger; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com