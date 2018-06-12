Borderland Festival in East Aurora to feature Sam Roberts Band, John Oates

The Sam Roberts Band and John Oates are just two of the performers slated to headline the inaugural Borderland Music & Arts Festival on Sept. 22 and 23 in Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

Local business owner and entrepreneur John Cimperman was inspired to create the festival after attending the 2017 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, Tenn., a celebration of Americana, roots and folk music, as well as the artisan culture of the area.

Cimperman, who owns 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora, envisioned a similar area festival that would celebrate our culture as a border town while embracing new trends in artisanship and craftsmanship in the region, and pairing local musicians with national touring acts.

In addition to the high-profile headliners, the event also includes music by the Revivalists, Dr. Dog, Margo Price, the Sam Bush Band, the Infamous Stringdusters, the Barr Brothers, Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds and Fruition. Local artists slated to perform include PA Line, Upstate Rubdown, Folkfaces, Leroy Townes Band, the Observers and Ten Cent Howl.

The festival will take place across three stages on the Knox Farm grounds. In addition to the music, it also will feature New York State craft brews and artisan exhibitions.

In a news release and promotional video, Cimperman outlined the vision behind Borderland.

"The festival will celebrate the rich artisan history and renaissance of the region," Cimperman said. "Borderland will feature more than 20 bands throughout the two-day festival, with national and regional Americana and roots artists."

Single-day ticket price remains to be announced. A limited number of early-bird two-day passes are $99; when those are gone, the price will be $120, through Borderlandfestival.com.

