[BN] Blitz newsletter: Lorenzo Alexander's community work gets high marks from fans

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander prides himself on being active in the community. He is also an avid bowler, so he decided to "get the ball rolling on an event here to further support his chosen causes and strengthen his bond with the community," Jonah Bronstein wrote.

Alexander's event at Strikers Lanes last weekend featured a handful of popular players and benefited the South Park High School football team and the Belle Center on Buffalo’s lower West Side. His community initiatives do not go unnoticed by fans.

“Guys like him are the reason that I love the Bills as much as I do,” North Tonawanda resident Rob Plant said, paying Alexander the highest of compliments a player can receive. “He’s a class act. The way he gives back to the community is terrific.”

“We see him like two or three times a week,” added a sophomore on the South Park football team. “It means a lot because we don’t really have much support.”

Kerley's cleats tell all: Bills receiver Jeremey Kerely uses what's important to him to keep from veering off course, Vic Carucci wrote. He keeps those who are important to him with him literally every step of the way, inscribing their initials on his cleats.

Josh Allen makes newlyweds' weekend: Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen surprised a wedding party that was taking photos outside of New Era Field by stopping by for a few pictures. "They didn't really recognize who we were at first," Allen said. "I was like, 'Hey, can we take some photos?' One guy realized it was a few Buffalo Bills players and they kind of freaked out."

Shady ranks 30th: NFL Network ranked Bills running back LeSean McCoy 30th in its annual estimation of the league's top 100 players. He finished one spot behind Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who was the league MVP in 2016.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.