Bisons split pair with Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Right-hander Nick Tepesch, making his first start for the Buffalo Bisons, had little margin for error against Lehigh Valley ace Enyel de los Santos in the first game of their doubleheader Tuesday night.

Tepesch allowed only four hits over five innings, but unfortunately two came in the first inning along with the only walk given up by Buffalo pitching. That was more than enough margin for the 22-year-old right-hander, who shut out the Bisons, 2-0, over the seven-inning distance for his seventh win in 10 decisions.

A four-run explosion in the second inning, led the Bisons (31-26) to a 9-2 victory over the first-place IronPigs (36-28) in the second game at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pa.

Trevor Plouffe, who homered twice for the IronPigs in Monday night’s 9-4 loss to the Herd, doubled to send home both Lehigh Valley runs in the first inning of the opener.

Points of interest: De los Santos was obtained in an offseason trade from San Diego in exchange for veteran shortstop Freddy Galvis. The prospect from the Dominican Republic lowered his WHIP (walks plus hits over nine innings) to 0.88 and his ERA to 1.38.

Noteworthy: The Bisons had five hits, four for extra bases, in the second inning of the nightcap. They included a home run by Reese McGuire and a triple by Ian Parmley. Rowdy Tellez then led off the third with his fourth homer for the Herd.

Next: Lefty Ryan Borucki (5-5, 3.29) will start for Buffalo in the finale of the four-game series against lefty Brandon Leibrandt (2-0, 1.09), son of former major leaguer Charley Leibrandt (Radio 1520, 7:05 p.m.)