Will Goergen-Mackwirth's Stanley Cup 2007 dreams for the Sabres finally become reality in 2018-19? (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

Betting odds: Which 'Cup-less' franchise hoists the Stanley Cup next?

| Published

The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup last week, meaning attention now turns to which "Cup-less" team could be next — whenever that might happen.

Like everything else, there are betting odds for that. According to odds provided by www.SportsBettingDime.com,  the Sabres' odd of being that team are 18-1. That is ninth among the 12 organizations without a Cup.

Here is the rundown:

Predators: 6/1

Jets: 7/1

Golden Knights: 15/2

Panthers: 9/1

Sharks: 10/1

Blue Jackets: 10/1

Wild: 12/1

Blues: 12/1

Sabres: 18/1

Canucks: 22/1

Coyotes: 24/1

Senators: 24/1

The site also provided its 2017-18 Stanley Cup championship odds; the Sabres are listed among the longest shots on the board at 95-1.

Here is the full list:

Tampa Bay Lightning    11/1

Nashville Predators      12/1

Winnipeg Jets               13/1

Washington Capitals     13/1

Pittsburgh Penguins     13/1

Boston Bruins               15/1

Toronto Maple Leafs    16/1

Vegas Golden Knights 16/1

Edmonton Oilers          22/1

San Jose Sharks          25/1

Philadelphia Flyers       28/1

Anaheim Ducks             30/1

Columbus Blue Jackets 30/1

Calgary Flames             35/1

Minnesota Wild             35/1

Chicago Blackhawks      40/1

Dallas Stars                    40/1

Los Angeles Kings          45/1

Colorado Avalanche        45/1

Florida Panthers              50/1

New Jersey Devils           55/1

St. Louis Blues                 55/1

Montreal Canadiens         65/1

Carolina Hurricanes         75/1

New York Islanders           90/1

New York Rangers            90/1

Buffalo Sabres                   95/1

Arizona Coyotes               100/1

Detroit Red Wings            110/1

Ottawa Senators              125/1

Vancouver Canucks         125/1

