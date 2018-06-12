Betting odds: Which 'Cup-less' franchise hoists the Stanley Cup next?
The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup last week, meaning attention now turns to which "Cup-less" team could be next — whenever that might happen.
Like everything else, there are betting odds for that. According to odds provided by www.SportsBettingDime.com, the Sabres' odd of being that team are 18-1. That is ninth among the 12 organizations without a Cup.
Here is the rundown:
Predators: 6/1
Jets: 7/1
Golden Knights: 15/2
Panthers: 9/1
Sharks: 10/1
Blue Jackets: 10/1
Wild: 12/1
Blues: 12/1
Sabres: 18/1
Canucks: 22/1
Coyotes: 24/1
Senators: 24/1
The site also provided its 2017-18 Stanley Cup championship odds; the Sabres are listed among the longest shots on the board at 95-1.
Here is the full list:
Tampa Bay Lightning 11/1
Nashville Predators 12/1
Winnipeg Jets 13/1
Washington Capitals 13/1
Pittsburgh Penguins 13/1
Boston Bruins 15/1
Toronto Maple Leafs 16/1
Vegas Golden Knights 16/1
Edmonton Oilers 22/1
San Jose Sharks 25/1
Philadelphia Flyers 28/1
Anaheim Ducks 30/1
Columbus Blue Jackets 30/1
Calgary Flames 35/1
Minnesota Wild 35/1
Chicago Blackhawks 40/1
Dallas Stars 40/1
Los Angeles Kings 45/1
Colorado Avalanche 45/1
Florida Panthers 50/1
New Jersey Devils 55/1
St. Louis Blues 55/1
Montreal Canadiens 65/1
Carolina Hurricanes 75/1
New York Islanders 90/1
New York Rangers 90/1
Buffalo Sabres 95/1
Arizona Coyotes 100/1
Detroit Red Wings 110/1
Ottawa Senators 125/1
Vancouver Canucks 125/1
Story topics: Betting odds/ stanley cup/ Stanley Cup playoffs
Share this article