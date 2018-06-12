Betting odds: Which 'Cup-less' franchise hoists the Stanley Cup next?

The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup last week, meaning attention now turns to which "Cup-less" team could be next — whenever that might happen.

Like everything else, there are betting odds for that. According to odds provided by www.SportsBettingDime.com, the Sabres' odd of being that team are 18-1. That is ninth among the 12 organizations without a Cup.

Here is the rundown:

Predators: 6/1

Jets: 7/1

Golden Knights: 15/2

Panthers: 9/1

Sharks: 10/1

Blue Jackets: 10/1

Wild: 12/1

Blues: 12/1

Sabres: 18/1

Canucks: 22/1

Coyotes: 24/1

Senators: 24/1

The site also provided its 2017-18 Stanley Cup championship odds; the Sabres are listed among the longest shots on the board at 95-1.

Here is the full list:

Tampa Bay Lightning 11/1

Nashville Predators 12/1

Winnipeg Jets 13/1

Washington Capitals 13/1

Pittsburgh Penguins 13/1

Boston Bruins 15/1

Toronto Maple Leafs 16/1

Vegas Golden Knights 16/1

Edmonton Oilers 22/1

San Jose Sharks 25/1

Philadelphia Flyers 28/1

Anaheim Ducks 30/1

Columbus Blue Jackets 30/1

Calgary Flames 35/1

Minnesota Wild 35/1

Chicago Blackhawks 40/1

Dallas Stars 40/1

Los Angeles Kings 45/1

Colorado Avalanche 45/1

Florida Panthers 50/1

New Jersey Devils 55/1

St. Louis Blues 55/1

Montreal Canadiens 65/1

Carolina Hurricanes 75/1

New York Islanders 90/1

New York Rangers 90/1

Buffalo Sabres 95/1

Arizona Coyotes 100/1

Detroit Red Wings 110/1

Ottawa Senators 125/1

Vancouver Canucks 125/1