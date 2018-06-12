Beer notes: Flying Bison to stay open longer, offer free pints to celebrate

Flying Bison updates hours for summer

Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.) has made changes to its hours to take advantage of its updated outdoor space. The newly furnished patio and side lot boast soft stone, wooden picnic tables, resin Adirondack chairs and plenty of games, including KanJam and cornhole. Flying Bison’s new hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The brewery will celebrate the summer changes by offering a free pint of beer to customers on June 15 and 16 (from a single keg each day, until the keg is kicked). Allen Burger Venture will also be on site from 4 to 7 p.m. June 15 selling $10 burger-and-fries combo and $4 beer. Call 873-1557.

Pizza Plant welcomes Firestone Walker

Pizza Plant Canalside (125 Main St.) will present a tap takeover of Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s finest beers from noon to close June 23.

Alongside flight specials and Pizza Plant’s food, customers will be able to meet Firestone representative Donovan Flint. Beers include Parabola, Sour Opal, Bretta Weiss, Sucaba and more. Call 626-5566.

[Photos: Smiles at the Canadian-American Beer Festival at Amherst Pizza Plant]

42 North unveils two beers

42 North Brewing Company (25 Pine St., East Aurora) will release two new beers in June. On June 12, Island Farmhouse Sour will be released at 4 p.m. The 4.6 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) sour ale is brewed without hops, and uses a mix of roots, spices and orange peel, as well as mango, passionfruit and guava.

At 4 p.m. June 19, the brewery will release a pilot batch of its Peach Milkshake IPA (India pale ale). The 6.5 percent ABV IPA is brewed with Rakau, Mosaic and Azacca hops, with peaches, lactose and vanilla added to give a sweeter, softer mouthfeel. No growlers or crowlers will be available of either beer. Call 805-7500.

[Related: Smiles at the East Aurora Music Festival, in which 42 North participated]

New York Beer Project lays on the lime

New York Beer Project (6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport) will release its new Key Lime Pie Belgian Ale at 5 p.m. June 14. The beer is brewed with key lime zest and juice, and clocks in at 5.8 percent ABV. To celebrate the release, the brewery will offer a slice of housemade key lime pie to the first 100 people who order the beer. Call 743-6927.

[Photos: Smiles at Margaritaville Beach Party in NYBP]

Woodcock puts a twist on its IPA

Woodcock Brothers Brewery (638 Lake St., Wilson) will release its new Mosaic Dry-Hopped Woodcock IPA on June 16. The 6.5 percent ABV IPA will be available in four packs of 16-ounce cans (limit six packs per person), and on draft at the brewery. A limited amount of cans will be distributed in coming weeks following the brewery release. Call 333-4000.

Pressure Drop's three-hop combo lends complex flavors

Pressure Drop Brewing has released its latest creation, Space Monkey Episode II: Attack of the Monkey, to area beer retail outlets. The 7.4 percent ABV double IPA uses Mosaic, Simcoe and CTZ hops to offer a skunky and dank flavor with a grapefruit and pineapple finish.

Thin Man embraces the Other Half

Beer-geek favorite Brooklyn-based Other Half Brewing Company will have a mobile can sale at 10 a.m. June 16 in Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.). The cans offered will be Space Hallucinations (10.5 percent ABV IPA brewed with lactose and Galaxy hops), and Cream Get the Honey (6 percent ABV oat cream IPA dry hopped with Citra and Wai-iti and fermented with NY State honey).

Space Hallucinations will be available for $22 per four-pack of 16-ounce cans. Cream Get the Honey will be sold for $18 per four pack.

This is the same day as Thin Man’s Summer Solstice Festival, although no festival ticket is required to purchase the cans. Thin Man will also pour 10 taps of Other Half beers for the festival that day (a ticket is required to drink these draft beers). Call 923-4100.