BATCHELDER, Benjamin A.

BATCHELDER - Benjamin A. Of Depew, NY, June 11, 2018; beloved son of MaryAnn Constantino; loving brother of Michael Batchelder; dearest grandson of Louise (late Frank) Constantino; nephew of Sibby (Peggy), Paulette and the late Frankie Joe Constantino. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Wednesday from 2-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Gabriel's RC Church, Elma, NY, Thursday morning at 10. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Pugs and Small Breeds Rescue. www.wendelandloecherinc.com