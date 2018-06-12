BARONE, Paul S.

BARONE - Paul S. June 10, 2018 at age 63. He is survived by his family, Mary Ellen (nee Allaire) Barone, Ryan (Lindsay Sell) Barone, Matthew (Anna) Barone, Meaghan (Robert) Barone Toft; loving grandfather of Isaac, Lane, Lincoln, Adley and Finley; dear brother of Amy, Rich (Mary Jane), Mark and the late Jack Barone; son of the late Samuel and Peg Barone. Paul was a partner of the The Emerling Agency (EMS Group). The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM and Friday from 9-10 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd) where services will follow on Friday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, 721 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203, bnwaterkeeper.org/donate. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com