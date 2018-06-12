Bank on Buffalo's Wheatfield branch set to open in August
Bank on Buffalo plans to open a temporary branch in Wheatfield in early August.
The branch will be the bank's fourth location, and its first in Niagara County. Bank on Buffalo is moving into a former bank branch at 6947 Williams Road, near the former Summit Park Mall.
The Wheatfield branch will be a full-service location, and will operate until Bank on Buffalo builds a permanent location at 676 72nd St. in Niagara Falls. The permanent branch will likely be ready for business in mid- to late 2019, said Robert Carr, a bank spokesman.
Story topics: Bank on Buffalo/ banking/ Local Business/ Local News/ Matt Glynn
