Bank on Buffalo's Wheatfield branch set to open in August

Bank on Buffalo plans to open a temporary branch in Wheatfield in early August.

The branch will be the bank's fourth location, and its first in Niagara County. Bank on Buffalo is moving into a former bank branch at 6947 Williams Road, near the former Summit Park Mall.

The Wheatfield branch will be a full-service location, and will operate until Bank on Buffalo builds a permanent location at 676 72nd St. in Niagara Falls. The permanent branch will likely be ready for business in mid- to late 2019, said Robert Carr, a bank spokesman.