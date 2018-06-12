Arline T. Deckert, 96, retired kindergarten teacher

Sept. 21, 1921 – May 21, 2018

Arline T. Deckert, a retired kindergarten teacher, died May 21 in Canterbury Woods, Amherst. She was 96.

Born Arline Thompson in Albany, she grew up in Buffalo. In eighth grade at School 54, she won the Daughters of the American Revolution Award for being a model student. A graduate of Bennett High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State Teachers College in 1942.

After a year of teaching in Corning, she returned to the Buffalo area and taught kindergarten for 21 years in the Williamsville and Clarence schools.

She later became one of the owners of the Clarence Center Emporium, a gift shop, where she was in charge of the children’s toys and books.

She was a member of the New York State Retired Teachers and the Buffalo State College Alumni Association. Also a member of the Peterson Society at Buffalo State, she supported the Arline Deckert Endowed Scholarship Fund.

She served as president of the Clarence Contemporary Club from 1994 to 1996 and was a life member of the Clarence Historical Society. A dog lover, she also was a member of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

She was a longtime golfer and a former member of the Lancaster Country Club and the Brookfield Country Club.

After living in Clarence for 40 years, she became one of the first residents of Canterbury Woods in 1999.

She enjoyed children, music, counted cross stitch needlework and playing bridge.

Her husband of 36 years, James G., a certified public accountant, died in 1984.

Survivors include an honorary niece, Karen Tower.

A memorial service was held May 24 in Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main St., Williamsville.