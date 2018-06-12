Ann Marie Bakaysa, 78, clerical supervisor for State Education Department

Jan. 12, 1940 – June 9, 2018

Ann Marie Bakaysa, a clerical supervisor with the State Department of Education, died Friday in Mercy Hospital of complications following a heart attack. She was 78.

Born Ann Marie Semian in Taylor, Pa., a suburb of Scranton, she was salutatorian of the Class of 1957 at Taylor High School. After she and Paul Bakaysa were married in 1960, they moved to Buffalo.

She achieved a longtime goal by earning an associate’s degree in business administration and began working for the Department of Education in 1979. She retired in 2004.

Mrs. Bakaysa was active in St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Cheektowaga and regularly took part in making pierogi for church functions.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Steven; a daughter, Brooke McCaffrey; two brothers, John Semian and Robert Semian; and two grandchildren.

A Divine Liturgy Service will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, in St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, 940 Losson Road, Cheektowaga.